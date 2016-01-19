What a time to be alive and to be Lucy Hale, am I right? The Pretty Little Liars actress is not only busy fighting for her life weekly on the hit ABC Family show, but she's also set to star in an upcoming indie film, has a pretty impressive music career, and even endured a (fairly bizarre) social media hack just last week. Her roster of accolades also expands into beauty. She has a contract with Mark cosmetics and was appointed Blowpro's brand spokesperson last year. Now that's a seriously impressive résumé.
We first got friendly with Hale last March, when she modeled some stellar beauty looks for us. And recently, we sat down with the 26-year-old multi-hyphenated star at Lord & Taylor to get some more beauty dish. Braving the cold NYC weather — impending sickness and all — Hale chatted with us about the pros and cons of having short hair, the one beauty look she's always wanted to try, and who she lets manage her amazing eyebrows.
You chopped off your hair about a year ago and went a tad shorter over the summer. What do you like about having short hair, as opposed to long hair?
“I feel like I should’ve always had short hair — I can’t imagine life with long hair anymore. It definitely shortens the amount of time it takes me to get ready. I think it reflects my personality pretty perfectly. [Short hair] is harder to style, though, surprisingly. I haven’t quite mastered it.”
Is it because there are fewer style options?
“Yeah, and it’s a challenge to get the right angles with curls and stuff like that.”
What are some of your go-to hair products?
“I’m a big believer [in] dry shampoo. I wash my hair maybe three times a week, so I really rely on it. And a good texture spray, which Blowpro obviously has.”
Do you have a favorite dry shampoo?
“You know, I’ve tried them all but I like Blowpro’s Faux Dry. For brunettes, it’s hard to find a good one that doesn’t make your hair chalky, and this one doesn’t do that at all and really absorbs the oil.”
What’s the best beauty trick or tip that you’ve picked up from your fellow Pretty Little Liars costars?
“I’ve learned a lot from the makeup artists, actually — I can apply fake eyelashes really well now. I much prefer people to do my makeup, obviously, but when I don’t have to, I really don’t get ready. I guess, as I’ve gotten older, I’m just more comfortable with myself. And also, I’m kind of lazy.”
What’s a beauty look that you’ve always wanted to try?
“I’ve always wanted to do a crazy hair color. Like dye it purple or something, which I might do one day. I don’t know how Blowpro would feel about that, though...”
What’s one that you’d never dream of trying?
“I’ll try anything once, honestly.”
Tell us everything about your eyebrows: Where do you get them done? What products do you use?
“I actually do them myself — I’m too nervous to have anyone else touch them. Dior has a really good universal brown color that I just fill in the spots where I need to. Other than that, they’re pretty low-maintenance — I just tweeze them. I have my dad to thank for my brows.”
What’s your biggest beauty splurge?
“Skin care, definitely — I spend a lot of money on good skin care and a good dermatologist. Chanel makes this really good face cream [Ed. note: Hydra Beauty Crème Riche], and then Obagi is the skin care that I use the most. It’s great; it’s really gentle.”
What’s your biggest beauty steal?
“There’s this lip balm called Lucas' Papaw — it’s my favorite.”
This season of PLL jumped forward five years. Where do you see your own beauty look evolving five years from now?
“Oh, I think I’ll still be rocking short hair. I don’t know — I’m constantly changing and evolving, so I don’t really know how to answer that. Hopefully in a good direction.”
What would you say is your biggest beauty regret?
“When I was younger, I would say, over-plucking my eyebrows. I’m very lucky that they grew back.”
If you could only choose one of the following, what would it be: daily blowouts or getting your makeup done professionally every day?
“Probably blowouts — hair is harder for me to do.”
Red carpets or photo shoots?
“Photo shoots, maybe?”
Short hair or long hair?
“Short.”
Singing or acting?
“Yikes, acting. Yeah.”
What do you see yourself doing after the show is over? I know that you’re going to be in an upcoming indie movie, but do you envision Broadway at all?
“Hm, maybe. My dream is to make albums and make films, so if it were up to me, that. But I’m not against doing TV again at all. I’m just lucky to have a job."
