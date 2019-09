What a time to be alive and to be Lucy Hale, am I right? The Pretty Little Liars actress is not only busy fighting for her life weekly on the hit ABC Family show , but she's also set to star in an upcoming indie film , has a pretty impressive music career , and even endured a (fairly bizarre) social media hack just last week. Her roster of accolades also expands into beauty. She has a contract with Mark cosmetics and was appointed Blowpro's brand spokesperson last year. Now that's a seriously impressive résumé.We first got friendly with Hale last March, when she modeled some stellar beauty looks for us . And recently, we sat down with the 26-year-old multi-hyphenated star at Lord & Taylor to get some more beauty dish. Braving the cold NYC weather — impending sickness and all — Hale chatted with us about the pros and cons of having short hair, the one beauty look she's always wanted to try, and who she lets manage her amazing eyebrows.“I feel like I should’ve always had short hair — I can’t imagine life with long hair anymore. It definitely shortens the amount of time it takes me to get ready. I think it reflects my personality pretty perfectly. [Short hair] is harder to style, though, surprisingly. I haven’t quite mastered it.”“Yeah, and it’s a challenge to get the right angles with curls and stuff like that.”“I’m a big believer [in] dry shampoo. I wash my hair maybe three times a week, so I really rely on it. And a good texture spray, which Blowpro obviously has .”“You know, I’ve tried them all but I like Blowpro’s Faux Dry . For brunettes, it’s hard to find a good one that doesn’t make your hair chalky, and this one doesn’t do that at all and really absorbs the oil.”“I’ve learned a lot from the makeup artists, actually — I can apply fake eyelashes really well now. I much prefer people to do my makeup, obviously, but when I don’t have to, I really don’t get ready. I guess, as I’ve gotten older, I’m just more comfortable with myself. And also, I’m kind of lazy.”“I’ve always wanted to do a crazy hair color. Like dye it purple or something, which I might do one day. I don’t know how Blowpro would feel about that, though...”“I’ll try anything once, honestly.”