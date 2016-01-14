Here's How Lucy Hale Wants Pretty Little Liars To End

While it will be hard to top last season's creepiness when A held the Pretty Little Liars hostage and forced them to act like dolls, Lucy Hale hopes the show goes out with a tragic bang. And after the shocking death in last night’s mid-season premiere, we’re not ruling anything out in the way of surprises.
Though showrunner Marlene King hasn't been exactly clear on whether or not the show is ending, her stars shared their thoughts in an interview with E!.
"Right now it feels like [season seven] could possibly be our last season," Sasha Pieterse says.
"As of now, it'll be an end at season seven, but we will go out with a bang, I promise," Lucy Hale says.
Hale went on to clarify how she envisioned the show ending.
"I used to say, oh I want the girls to end up happy and live an A-free life, but I kind of want it to end really tragically," Hale tells E! "I want people to be really upset, like they've lost something when the show ends, because I know that my favorite shows have ended that way, so a tragic ending. I'll just leave it at that."
Not much has been revealed thus far, least of all the identity of what Marlene King has called “Uber A,” the show’s murderous new villain. What could the tragic ending to the show entail? Just a complete bloodbath? Or maybe it’s the missed opportunity for an Ezria reunion?
Hale kept relatively mum on that subject, except to say, “You get to see them in a new light in this upcoming season. I want to believe they haven’t seen each other at all in the five years [between the events of last season and this one]. But they create a new kind of bond and a special bond. There’s always that chemisty. Even trying to play ‘just friends,’ me and Ian [Thomas] just have chemistry because we’re used to playing that. I’m a big fan of them together.”
Mysteries abound!
Pretty Little Liars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Freeform.
