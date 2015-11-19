If you thought that the season 7 finale of Pretty Little Liars would be the last you'd hear from A and our girls in Rosewood, think again. On Thursday, PLL showrunner I. Marlene King hinted at the possibility of a Pretty Little Liars movie.
"We’ve got some really big ideas for a great PLL movie, but that won’t happen right after the series ends," King said during an interview with Good Morning America. "I think we’ll take a little break and let everybody go off and do a few things and hopefully we’ll come back together again and do something really special.”
Unfortunately, King — in true PLL fashion — didn't reveal anything about what a movie would entail or where the Liars would be. (Maybe they'll finally get to leave Rosewood for real.)
ABC Family (soon to be Freeform) recently renewed Pretty Little Liars for a seventh season. Actress Troian Bellisario, who plays Spencer Hastings, has said previously that season 7 would be the show's last. King has also hinted that we're still in store for some "final twists."
If there's a movie in the works, then these "final twists" probably won't be all that final, will they? Or maybe years later, a new A will take over the game? Who knows, maybe King has read all of our tweets and she's going to give the drunk moms in the basement their own spin-off movie?
Whatever the plot, we'll be the first to order our PLL movie tickets online. We know as well as the Liars: There's no escaping Rosewood.
