Lucy Hale Just Got Hacked By A Very Big Taylor Swift Fan

Lucy Hale's Twitter was hacked, and although we don't know who did it, we do know they're a pretty big Taylor Swift fan.
On Thursday, Hale's 4.9 million followers starting seeing tweets filled with Swift lyrics. First, there was a tweet that mentioned Swift and featured the "Wildest Dreams" lyric, “So bad but he does it so well.”
Then a message with the lyric, “Boys only want love if it’s torture,” from Swift’s “Blank Space” was sent out.
Shortly after that, the hacker seemed to take hold of her Instagram, posting a photo of Hale with both a "Wildest Dreams" lyric ("Say you'll remember me") and a "Blank Space" reference ("And we're also young and reckless").
The ghost emoji certainly added a very nice touch to the whole thing.
Before anyone could spread rumors of a feud, Hale's reps confirmed to Gossip Cop that the Swift-centric posts were from a hacker, not the Pretty Little Liar actress.
Though Hale has not officially confirmed the hack herself, it does seem she (or, maybe her hacker) has a sense of humor about the whole thing. Her latest retweet is of a photo of Swift from her "Blank Space" video.
You know, the one with the mascara tear-stained cheeks and the manic look in her eyes? The message: "Basically, this is me & my friends."
Basically, this is me & my friends. 💉 pic.twitter.com/os8sOW1xdJ— Intern Adam (@InternAdam) January 14, 2016
OPENER IMAGE: Rob Latour/REX Shutterstock
