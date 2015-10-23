Yes, we know, you've probably heard "Let It Go" enough to last a lifetime. We're right there with you.
But — against the odds — Rascal Flatts and Lucy Hale have breathed new life into the Frozen song. The Pretty Little Liars actress teamed up with the country band for what might be the best cover yet of the ubiquitous tune.
Elsa's anthem isn't the only Disney tune to receive a recent makeover. Disney is set to release a compilation album at the end of this month called, fittingly, We Love Disney. Fall Out Boy, Kacey Musgraves, Ne-Yo, and Jessie J have all redone classic songs from our favorite animated films for the collection.
Listen to Lucy Hale and Rascal Flatts belt it out in the video below. Want more? Check out Jessie J's version of "Part of Your World," from The Little Mermaid.
OPENER IMAGE: MediaPunch/REX USA.
