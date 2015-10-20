Disney fans, we have a feeling you're going to love this one.
Not only will we soon have a full album of songs from our favorite animated films — newly recorded by today's top artists — but one of those songs is "Part of Your World." Jessie J lends her outstanding pipes to the track. It's officially impressive. Listen for yourself below.
(And just try to keep your heart from soaring when she gets to the chorus. We dare you. It's impossible.)
The compilation album We Love Disney is slated for release on October 30, 2015. In addition to Jessie J, Ne-Yo, Fall Out Boy, Kacey Musgraves, Lucy Hale, and others are featured on the collection.
Opener Image: Courtesy of Walt Disney Pictures.
