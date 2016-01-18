What is the role of independent media in times of political conflict or humanitarian crisis?

“What we’re trying to do is use media across many platforms as an agent of change. Media that are credible and have a lot of listeners can actually drive the agenda.



“One of the powers of radio is that it’s very low-cost and reaches people who are off the grid. In most of the countries where we work, under 10% of the population uses the internet. There’s usually just one shared television in the marketplace that shows championship football or Nigerian soap operas.



“Radio isn’t one-directional, either — it’s a bridge. If you’re in these communities, talking to people, and using the local language, your stories are coming from your listeners. Radio is incredibly powerful, because people can participate in it.



“One of the areas where we’ve been successful in reaching women is in local health clinics. We play our podcasts and they can actually copy these onto their phones and take them home and listen to them again.



“People rarely listen to the radio alone. They gather around it, it’s playing in taxis, in marketplaces. It’s really the first ‘social’ media.”

