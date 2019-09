Radio is seeing a huge revival in the U.S. with popular podcasts like Serial, but around the world, the medium plays a far more crucial role Imagine if you had no Netflix for entertainment, no Google to answer your most pressing questions, no Facebook or Instagram for sharing what was going on in your life — where would you turn?In countries emerging from conflict, places where literacy rates are low and internet access is limited, radio is still the most reliable way to get information. Through the efforts of organizations like Hirondelle U.S.A. , radio is transforming the lives of women in these areas.Women and girls are uniquely vulnerable in times of conflict. They are disproportionately more likely to have their schooling and economic activities interrupted and fall victim to gender violence, rape, unwanted pregnancy, and sexually transmitted infections. After conflicts, studies show that while women are underrepresented in the peace-building process, their participation is critical: They tend to steer negotiations toward human rights, health, and employment issues.Radio gives women a platform to tell their stories and discuss sensitive topics. Anne Bennett, executive director and founder of Hirondelle U.S.A. and senior fellow at the Harvard Humanitarian Initiative , has spent years helping to establish and manage radio stations in Liberia, Sierra Leone, and South Sudan.“The challenge for us is that we need to do good journalism, but also know how that fits into a theory of change in a society with a hugely disenfranchised population — people who feel powerless and have limited access to care," Bennett said.Refinery29 sat down with Bennett to discuss the power of independent media, the challenges of building credibility, and the importance of helping women become voices of authority in their communities.“We often use ‘empowerment’ to mean 'giving voice to the voiceless.' That always bothers me, because people already have a voice. What we’re really doing is helping individuals and communities articulate the things that are going to change their lives and providing a mechanism for that to be voiced.“Even with limited education opportunities, the women and girls I work with are very savvy. They have a lot of information. Our role is helping them articulate that, so that they can be part of a bigger discussion — creating a conversation and grounding it in facts and reality.“Empowerment is helping people articulate what’s important in their life and fully exercise the rights they’re imbued with as individuals. That might entail one thing in the U.S. and another in Guinea, but the commonality is taking charge of your rights: deciding when to have children, pursuing an education, having a career open to you, voting for a president — it’s giving you agency over your life.”