Jess Kwong
US News
17 Women Who Made History — That You've Never Heard Of
Jess Kwong
Mar 1, 2019
World News
Read This Before You Follow Through On Those Plans To Move To Canada
Jess Kwong
Dec 12, 2016
Culture
10 Stunning Images That Will Totally Challenge Your Perceptions
Jess Kwong
Sep 14, 2016
World News
Before You Move To Canada — Read This
Update: Sen. Ted Cruz dropped out of the presidential race on Tuesday night, clearing the path for front-runner Donald Trump to win the GOP nomination.
by
Jess Kwong
Election 2016
"Dare To Compete, Mrs. Clinton, Dare To Compete"
Hillary Clinton got the push she needed to enter politics from a 17-year-old woman. In 1999, Clinton was a guest speaker at a New York screening of a
by
Jess Kwong
World News
Judge Finds Jian Ghomeshi Not Guilty In Sex Assault Case
Update: A judge has found Jian Ghomeshi not guilty on all counts, the CBC reports. The decision was announced by Judge William Horkins in the Ontario
by
Jess Kwong
World News
This Artist's Stunning Ice Portraits Show The Effects Of Climate ...
Most of us have a fraught relationship with global warming. We know it’s something we should care about, we’ve heard that there are things we can do
by
Jess Kwong
World News
Canada's Feminist Leader Is Coming To The White House — Here's Wh...
Update: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are set to make their inaugural visit to the White House on Thursday. Here's what you need to
by
Jess Kwong
World News
The
Real Housewives
Have Nothing On The Ladies Of This T...
Carolina Chelele isn’t your typical reality TV star. The 49-year-old mother of four is soft-spoken, practical, and not prone to table-flipping or
by
Jess Kwong
World News
Why Everyone Is Talking About The Sex Assault Case Against This P...
It’s been a busy month for high-profile criminal proceedings. As Serial fans are well aware, Adnan Syed’s case returned to court in Baltimore,
by
Jess Kwong
World News
Serial
Fans Take Note: These Shows Are Making A Major Di...
Radio is seeing a huge revival in the U.S. with popular podcasts like Serial, but around the world, the medium plays a far more crucial role. Imagine if
by
Jess Kwong
World News
The Heartbreaking Story Behind An Image ISIS Passed Off As Its Own
Artist Brian McCarty uses art therapy to work with children in conflict zones, encouraging them to express and reflect on their firsthand experiences with
by
Jess Kwong
World News
The Canadian Woman Shaking Up Politics
Update: Riley fell short in her bid to win a seat in parliament, but her party triumphed in Monday's elections. This piece, originally published on
by
Jess Kwong
