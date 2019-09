The majority of Canadians speak English, but you may still find yourself experiencing a bit of linguistic culture shock. Canadian English differs from American English in many ways, from spelling to slang. If you’re hoping to find safe harbour with your Northern neighbour, endeavour to adjust your behaviour so as not to cause offence.Start practicing by using adorable Canadian words like ‘garburator’ instead of ‘garbage disposal’ and ‘chesterfield’ instead of ‘couch.’ Keep in mind that the Canadian alphabet ends with ‘zed,’ not ‘zee’, and if you find yourself offended by the milk options in Canadian grocery stores, remember that ‘homo milk’ is an abbreviation for ‘homogenized milk.’Be sure to perfect your Canadian pronunciation of ' sorry ’ since you’ll be using it a lot. Canadians say ‘sorry’ so much that one of us made a song about it Finally, as a new Canadian, you’ll also have to give up Fahrenheit and feet in favor of the metric system. This is probably a good thing in the end, because the only countries that still resist the undeniable logic of the metric system are the United States, Liberia, and Myanmar. Just remember that an inch is about 2.5 centimeters and water freezes at 0 degrees Celsius. Here’s a handy cheat sheet.