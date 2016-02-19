Canadian Man Offers Americans A Home In His Town If Trump Is Elected President

Plenty of Americans have joked to their friends or family that they'd leave the country if the other side wins the 2016 presidential election. And one Canadian resident says he is willing to take Americans up on that, offering his home island to those who want to avoid living under President Donald Trump.
Rob Calabrese, a radio host who lives on Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia, has created a website detailing why Americans should move to Cape Breton if Trump wins the election.
Calabrese's website, Cape Breton If Donald Trump Wins, explains that in Cape Breton, "women can get abortions, Muslim people can roam freely, and the only 'walls' are holding up the roofs of our extremely affordable houses."
No matter who wins, there will be plenty of people who supported the other side and are sure to disagree with the winner's stance on big topics such as abortion rights and the economy. Calabrese's statement about welcoming Muslims, however, is directly leveled at Trump, who proposed that the United States should ban Muslims from entering the country until "representatives can figure out what is going on."
Some Americans are apparently mulling over Calabrese's offer. The radio host told Canada's National Post that he's gotten emails from hundreds of Americans inquiring about moving to Canada.
