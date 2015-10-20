What in your personal and professional history has prepared you for politics?

"On the personal front, I had a very strong woman as a model. I was born and raised on a fifth-generation family farm in Muskoka, Ontario. My father was a World War II pilot, and my mother was a war bride. Coming from England and not knowing anything about Canada — let alone Canadian winters — my mother had to relearn everything.



"She supported my father in his decision to go back to school and get his agricultural degree when they already had four children. Seeing the effort it took for my dad to complete his degree with four kids running around...made me truly value hard work. Diligence, commitment, and the importance of education were all deeply ingrained in us. Your background and family roots are all a part of what forms you as a person. Having strong family values has been so important to me.



"In terms of my professional skill set, I realized this was my calling when I started to talk to people about what they look for in a political representative: integrity, gravitas, experience, the ability to build consensus, and the ability to listen to diverse opinions. Diversity is something I’m very proud of Canada for, and diversity makes for stronger decisions."



You are a mother and grandmother. How have those roles contributed to your desire to get involved in government?

"My roles as a mother and grandmother have been very important in giving me perspective. I want to see the country in good shape for future generations, because my children and grandchildren are going to be part of that future. I want the country to be as environmentally healthy and economically strong as possible.



"I’m very grateful to have the support of my family. A campaign like this involves everybody: my sons, my brothers and sisters, and my mother — God bless her — at 96. Having them close to me has been absolutely critical."