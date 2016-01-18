We've Officially Found Your New Go-To Site For Activewear

When it comes to stocking up on the basics, you probably gravitate toward certain brands for certain items (think Uniqlo for tees, Levi's for jeans, and Reformation for dresses). But for activewear, it's time to give your old-reliable a second thought: There's a new kid on the block for one-stop workout-gear shopping. Starting today, you're going to want to skip your monthly trip to Lululemon or Target in exchange for Revolve, which is launching its own active shop, as well as an exclusive line of sportswear with Lovers + Friends.
Chances are, if you already love the site's uber-trendy wares and blogger-approved emerging brands, you're going to be even more obsessed with its new collection. Featuring details you don't always see in the activewear space — yes, a lace-up sports bra is officially a thing — as well as cool new silhouettes and on-point patterns (hello, marble print!), it's a shoo-in to make you the best dressed person at the gym. Plus, if you needed further proof that athleisure isn't going anywhere any time soon, consider this launch a deal-sealer.
Beyond the exclusive Lovers + Friends line, the site's active shop also carries an array of essentials for outdoor workouts, in-studio sessions, and water activities, alike — think gym bags, water bottles, yoga mats, and so much more. Click ahead to shop the exclusive items, and be sure to check out the rest of the pieces in Revolve's new section, too.
Pro tip: The first 100 customers to shop the new section of the website will receive a Revolve-branded drawstring backpack. Time to get buying!
