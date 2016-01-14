If you thought your Vans were easy to slip in and out of on a crazy morning, well, they've officially become even more comfortable and convenient — if that was even possible. The brand's classic kicks are the latest pair of sneakers to undergo a style makeover, and it doesn't involve a crazy pattern or flashy details. Instead, it simply chopped off the back of its well-known silhouette to create a chic, slip-on mule; there are no laces or buckles involved. Simply slide right into these leather beauties and you're ready to go.
There's really something to be said for these $60 kicks (and that's probably because we've always loved a good hybrid shoe). But with a cropped pair of flared jeans and a graphic sweatshirt, you've got an off-duty look that seriously can't be beat. Plus, while there are already three awesome shades to pick from, our friends at Vans say there are more color options in the pipeline.
Click through to get a look at the collection and be sure to jump on them before everyone else does.
