If It's Possible, Athleisure Just Got Even Cooler

We've been working on our athleisure game in recent years, and we can always count on Everlane's classic silhouettes, easy cuts, and neutral color ways to provide the slightly more put-together staples that, when paired with our fitness gear, become athleisure-y looks. Today, Everlane launched its small but mighty Street Fleece athleisure line. Now, the retailer is legitimately a one-stop shop for all your active-as-leisure needs (so you can use your workout clothes for their intended purpose).
"Street fleece" refers to Everlane's newest sportswear-inspired material — a weather-resistant, scuba-like fabric, made from a combination of 100 percent cotton and a technical poly-blend, which has apparently been missing from your weekend uniform.
The collection's four styles are priced at $60 for trousers, $70 for outerwear, and $50 for tops. There's a bomber for women, a zip hoodie for men, and pants for women and men, plus sweatshirts (that come in long- and short-sleeved iterations). While the boxy cuts, slim fit, and smooth finish may borrow from your gym gear, these pieces definitely feel a bit more polished. (Maybe Street Fleece will help you finally crack the sneaky athleisure-to-work formula.)
Leading up to the launch, the collection had waitlists of 6,400 for the women's items and 3,000 for the men's, according to an Everlane representative. As we know from experience, Everlane pieces tend to sell out, too, so you'll have to move fast for get your athleisure fix.
