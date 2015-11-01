You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
It's officially the time of year when you need to take realistic inventory of your sweater stash. The one you wore all last year even though it was wildly itchy? Get rid of it. The one you shrunk in the wash but insisted on keeping anyway? Kiss it goodbye. If you're smart, you'll replace those duds with a cozy sweater (or three) from Everlane's Chunky Wool collection, which sold out in 72 hours flat last year. No, we're not exaggerating.
The line, which includes a sleeveless turtleneck, cardigan, sweater-coat, and classic crewneck, is made of 100% extra-fine Merino wool spun in Italy (read: the ideal solution to all your itchy-sweater conundrums). And they're available in the brand's classic neutral color palette, so they're less every now and then kind of items, and more every single day ones.
And while it may not be easy to decide which style to click "buy" for (though we say, just go for them all), one thing's for sure: If last year is any indication, these goodies aren't going to last long. Click on to see the selection for yourself — it's time to stock up on some sweaters you can (and will!) actually wear the heck out of.
