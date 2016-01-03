Your New Favorite Pair Of Leggings Is In This Slideshow

By now, everyone knows that a worn-out college T-shirt and stretched-out elastic shorts don't cut it at the gym anymore. After all, a million things could happen in the time you finish your workout all sweaty and head back home to shower: The chances of running into your ex on the walk home, getting the cute barista at Starbucks, or bumping into your old boss on the corner are high. That means you've got to look good before, during, and after the gym. And H&M is making those situations a breeze with its new (chic and affordable) Sport Collection.



From an eye-popping color palette to unique allover prints and metallic details, there's nothing fitness enthusiasts won't love about the line: "It is a very graphic, and in some ways architecturally inspired, collection, while taking inspiration from '90s neon detailing," the company's creative director, Ann-Sofie Johansson, tells Refinery29 of the collection. "For H&M Sport, it is important to combine the functionality of sportswear with the right fashion level. You want to look good, while at the same time being able to perform at your very best."



Now that you've got the low-down on the line, it's time to see what all the fuss is really about. Click through to see the complete collection (and the campaign images modeled by Betty Adewole), and plot which pair of leggings (or three) you're going after when it drops in stores and online January 7.