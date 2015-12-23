This New Site Reveals How Your Clothes Were Really Made



Next up, Project JUST will roll out a biannual award in early 2016, called #JUSTapproved, for fashion brands that deserve some love for their ethically commendable efforts. “They have either set out to create a sustainable business model from day one, to improve or transform their operations in a radical way, are preserving or celebrating a craft or art which creates additional value in the clothing for everyone involved, or are working on an initiative we think could change the industry — small indie brands or big-name brands,” Grillon says. “We've heard from a lot of our followers that they are searching for a curated list of positive brands and practices that they can discover.” There will likely even be “#JUSTapproved” stickers given to brands, to indicate they're ethically sound.



Beyond the current four-step process, Project JUST is now working on gathering and incorporating extensive crowd-sourced data — from shoppers, fashion-brand employees, journalists, NGOs, and industry execs — into the site, as well as editorial content using the site’s data crunching, and extensive annual overviews of each brand. This ensures that the data isn’t out of date (for better or for worse).