This isn't the first time Airbnb has come under fire for hidden cameras in rentals. Back in January of this year, a similar incident happened in Canada Fusion points out that at that time, Airbnb said that it had a "zero tolerance" policy for hidden cameras — and that anyone doing illegal, undisclosed surveillance wouldn't be allowed to host their homes again.But according to Schumacher's attorney, that "zero tolerance" policy was completely ignored when Schumacher reported the hidden camera incident to Airbnb. Her attorneys allege that the company continued to allow the couple who owned the home — identified as Fariah Hassim and Jamil Jiva — to rent out their space on Airbnb.A spokesman for Airbnb wouldn't speak on current litigation, but told Mashable , “Airbnb takes privacy issues extremely seriously. All hosts must certify that they comply with all applicable laws in their locations and are of course expected to respect the privacy of their guests."The company spokesman added that Airbnb "warns hosts to fully disclose whether there are security cameras or other surveillance equipment at or around the listing and to get consent where required."

The reality is that Airbnb did not start warning its hosts not to secretly film guests until November 2014, according to The Observer . That's actually a full year after Schumacher's incident, which happened in December 2013.