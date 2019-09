Mainstream cannabis culture has flourished in the past few years: Recreational marijuana usage has been greenlit in a handful of states (Colorado, Oregon, Washington, and Alaska, plus D.C.), and medicinal weed is now legal in 23 states and counting. In terms of how the increasingly less illicit substance and its accompanying accessories have been corporatized, “the first pot marketer” was crowned last summer, and this spring brought about “the Martha Stewart of weed.” But there hasn’t been much progress for the pot-smoking set in the fashion realm — until now. Enter AnnaBis, a line of bags specifically tailored to your most discrete spliff-stashing needs and that telltale odor.There’s a petite cross-body style, The Chelsea, that comes in three hues and retails for $295; the special bottom compartment is meant to hold a medical marijuana card, vape or pipe, lighter, rolling papers, and the like, along with a removable leather tray for whatever assembly's required (rolling, e.g.). There’s also a multi-use clutch for all sorts of marijuana miscellany, plus a "vape case " for those who’ve graduated to going at it smoke-free. All three styles have leather exteriors, jacquard linings, airtight zippers, and are tricked out with “odor-loc” aroma-controlling technology.The brand, which is pronounced "Anna Bee," was created by a duo of pals who met at a party in 2011 and have decidedly diverse résumés: Ann Shuch is a Parsons School of Design alum turned startup investor and entrepreneur, and Jeanine Moss has founded a marketing firm, worked as communications chief for the September 11th Fund, and created the first computerized horse breeding and buying registry, among other endeavors. The pair came up with the idea in February 2014, spent two months doing research, and incorporated the company last April. AnnaBis had a soft-launch at a Weed Club event in San Francisco earlier this year, followed by an official launch at the MJ Business Conference. Shuch and Moss have been shopping the brand around to venture capitalists in pursuit of investors. They don't have any takers yet, though The Washington Post 's Robin Givhan writes that VCs were interested in the concept.