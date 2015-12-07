The Best Diverse YA Books Of 2015

It was a great year for YA. Rainbow Rowell finally satisfied fans with a novel-length story following the wizards introduced in Fangirl. Jennifer Niven's All The Bright got snatched up for a movie starring Elle Fanning.
Although groups like We Need Diverse Books reminded the publishing industry that it has a long way to go when it comes to diversity, a crop of amazing books featuring non-write, non-straight protagonists were published this year. A number of these tales explored interracial relationships and families. There were stories of LGBT people coming out and falling in love. Some stories were heavy, but many of them portrayed people of color and members of the LGBT community simply living their lives (which, in a YA novel, can range from going to class to saving your family from certain death).
Here are the 2015 picks you need to give to the teen in your life. And, of course, there's no shame in buying a copy of for yourself, too.
Although groups like We Need Diverse Books reminded the publishing industry that it has a long way to go when it comes to diversity, a crop of amazing books featuring non-write, non-straight protagonists were published this year. A number of these tales explored interracial relationships and families. There were stories of LGBT people coming out and falling in love. Some stories were heavy, but many of them portrayed people of color and members of the LGBT community simply living their lives (which, in a YA novel, can range from going to class to saving your family from certain death).
Here are the 2015 picks you need to give to the teen in your life. And, of course, there's no shame in buying a copy of for yourself, too.