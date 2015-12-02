30 Britney Spears GIFs For Every Possible Situation

We want to scream, and shout, and let it all out: It's Britney's birthday, bitch. The pop star turns 34 today, which is weird since we still picture her as a pigtailed schoolgirl stomping down the halls. Mind you, that's only when we're not picturing her as a latex-clad astronaut-dumper, a flirty flight attendant, and a career girl who has a bone to pick with the office lothario.



Come to think of it, we picture Britney Spears doing lots of funny things: giggling at something hilarious Justin Timberlake said; scrunching up her face to confirm that, no, she has no idea what the hell people are talking about. Sometimes she’s running, sometimes she’s hiding —you catch our drift.



In honor of Spears' birthday and in celebration of her extremely expressive face, we've rounded up 30 classic GIFs that will get you through every imaginable scenario. You may never have to rely on words again. Just let these Britney reactions do all the talking.





