23 Britney Spears GIFs For Every Possible Situation

Last night Britney played her first UK gig in five years, bitch. The pop star sped through 23 songs in 90 minutes, in what was a condensed version of her Vegas show.



When we think of Britney, we still picture her as a pigtailed schoolgirl stomping down the halls. Mind you, that's only when we're not picturing her as a latex-clad astronaut-dumper, a flirty flight attendant and a career girl who has a bone to pick with the office lothario.



Come to think of it, we picture Britney Spears doing lots of funny things: giggling at something hilarious Justin Timberlake said; scrunching up her face to confirm that, no, she has no idea what the hell people are talking about. Sometimes she’s running, sometimes she’s hiding —you catch our drift.



So, in honour of Spears' gig and in celebration of her sometimes too-expressive face, we've rounded up 23 classic GIFs that will get you through every imaginable scenario. You may never have to rely on words again. Just let these Britney reactions do all the talking.





OPENER IMAGE: Matt Baron /BEI/REX Shutterstock.

