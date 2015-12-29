Miley Cyrus Debuts A Totally Unexpected New Hairstyle

We've seen Miley Cyrus' beauty looks evolve right before our eyes over the years. From extensions to pixie cuts to questionable hairstyles and back again, the 23-year-old is what we'd like to call a mane-changing maven. The singer debuted a banged bob reminiscent of Anna Wintour's back in 2013 (which we later discovered was a wig), and it looks like she's revisiting the style once more, just in time for the new year.
Yesterday, Miley showed off an ombré-looking bob complete with side bangs on Instagram. The pop star's been growing out her pixie cut for some time now, but this is the first time we've seen it so...coiffed and in a proper "style." And we're into it. It's part soccer mom, part sophisticated lady.
No word yet on how long she plans on letting her tresses grow out. Maybe this is a slow transformation back to her Hannah Montana days? Only time will tell.
