Kourtney Kardashian posted a quote on Instagram over the weekend that reminds all of us how difficult the holidays can be for anyone experiencing heartbreak or loss. Even after posting festive pics from Kris Jenner's spectacular Christmas party, it seems Kourtney was feeling a little blue by Saturday.
Those are pretty normal things for Kourtney to feel at the end of the year that saw her split from Scott Disick, her boyfriend of nine years and the father of her three children. The couple's split became public in July, after Disick was spotted vacationing with an ex-girlfriend. Their youngest son, Reign, was barely 7 months old at the time.
Since then, they've had some ups and downs as co-parents. In October, Disick entered rehab for alcohol and drug abuse. In a November episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Jenner and Kardashian confronted Disick about flaking out on the kids during visits. But by Thanksgiving, things were going well enough for him to attend the family's celebration. It's not clear whether he was at the Christmas party this year.
Now, does this Instagram quote mean there's something more to their breakup than meets the eye? We'll probably find that out eventually. It's practically the Kardashians' job to wear those "prettiest smiles" all day long, which sounds exhausting. She deserves to show her vulnerable side, too.
OPENER IMAGE: Matt Baron/REX Shutterstock.
