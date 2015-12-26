Did you cook a feast with your parents? Try out your new gadgets and toys? Go to church? Spend all day in your jammies? Coo over your new niece? Then you are just like a celebrity!



No, seriously. Maybe Taylor Swift was getting her holiday on in Vail while Mindy Kaling was snapping pics in Maui. Also, Jennifer Lawrence was all angelic at a children's hospital. But for the most part, Christmas is one holiday when — if Instagram is to be believed — even the rich and famous wind up back in their childhood living rooms. Well, some of those living rooms are owned by Kris Jenner and feature not one, but three trees, but you get what we're saying. It's so heartwarming to peek in on the Hadid sisters in their laid-back state. And we love watching Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, and Zendaya gush over their furry children at this time of year.



Enjoy it while you can. They'll go back to their fabulous existence in a few hours.

