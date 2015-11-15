French authorities are piecing together the events from Friday's terror attacks in Paris, and we're learning more about the victims who were killed. Meanwhile, people in France are still reeling. According to French officials, the death toll is at 129, plus over 100 injures, some of which are critical.
Disasters, international emergencies, and crises can make you feel useless. Often, the only way to voice frustration is to offer support via social media. But no mater where you live, there are a number of ways that you can help the victims, their families, and other Parisians who are still trying to process the horrors that took place last week.
