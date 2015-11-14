Praying for Paris. Our hearts are breaking for and with you. pic.twitter.com/8tQF6QHyz6— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 14, 2015
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it becomes available. For full coverage of the attacks on Paris, click here.
127 people have been confirmed dead, with at least 200 more injured, following a series of six attacks in Paris on Friday night. A countrywide state of emergency has been declared by President François Hollande, who referred to the events as an "act of war" and closed the country's borders, telling citizens it is "a terrible, terrible event that is upon us" in a brief televised statement.
President Obama has offered his support for France during this tragedy, and buildings and monuments around the United States have been lit up in honor of lives tragically lost. Parisians have used the hashtag #PorteOuverte to offer shelter, while others have used it to send their prayers.
The unfolding scene has had a palpable impact on those in the public eye. Late Show host Stephen Colbert fought back tears as he spoke of the tragedy and celebrities, including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and multiple members of the Kardashian/Jenner clan, have taken to social media to show their support for Paris.
Here, a sampling of their messages. #PrayForParis.
Please pray for Paris. pic.twitter.com/lbJlEu3j0p— Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) November 14, 2015
#PrayForParis 🙏🏻🇫🇷 This is so heartbreaking💔 My thoughts & prayers go out to everyone affected by… https://t.co/s1R8vAPkba— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) November 14, 2015
Heartbreaking 💔 #prayforparis #prayforpeace https://t.co/W4wROHxBio— Kyle Richards (@KyleRichards) November 14, 2015
My heart breaks for Paris..stay safe and pray for peace..this has to end #prayforparis #stophatred #stopwar pic.twitter.com/BNsiaSdvKJ— Rachel Zoe (@RachelZoe) November 13, 2015
The reports from Paris are harrowing. Praying for the city and families of the victims. -H— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 13, 2015
sending love, thoughts & prayers to the ones in need #PrayForParis— Justin Bieber (@stillkidrauhl) November 14, 2015
