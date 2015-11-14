President Obama Speaks About Paris Attacks



This article was originally published at 6:00 p.m.



President Obama gave a statement Friday evening about the attacks that have left the people of Paris in shock and terror.



Obama condemned the attacks and promised to give French President François Hollande whatever help he might need in bringing those responsible to justice.



“This is an attack not just on Paris, it’s an attack not just on the people of France, but this is an attack on all of humanity and the values we share,” Obama said. "We stand together with them in the fight against terror and extremism."



Obama also said that he had not yet called Hollande, although they did speak earlier today about an upcoming G20 meeting of the world's economic giants. “I expect he’s very busy at this moment,” he said.



The situation in Paris is still fluid. Obama kept his remarks short and did not take any questions. And while it's still unknown who is behind the night's deadly shootings and bombings, Obama made it clear that if this is officially branded an act of terrorism, the United States will respond swiftly and sharply.



"We are going to do whatever it takes to work with the French people and nations around the world, to bring these terrorists to justice and to go after any terrorist networks that go after our people," Obama said.



"This is a heartbreaking situation," he continued. "Those of us in the United States know what this is like."