President Obama Speaks About Paris Attacks

This is developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available. For ongoing, breaking news coverage of the attacks in Paris, click here.
Update: 12:30 a.m.: President Barack Obama has offered the American people’s condolences to French President François Hollande by phone.
In a statement, the White House said: “President Obama spoke by phone this evening with President Hollande of France to offer the condolences of the American people for the horrific terrorist attacks in Paris earlier this evening. The President reiterated the United States' steadfast, unwavering support for the people of France, our oldest ally and friend, and reaffirmed the offer of any necessary support to the French investigation. The two leaders pledged to work together, and with nations around the world, to defeat the scourge of terrorism.”
Update: President Obama's remarks have been followed by remarks from Vice President Joe Biden and Attorney General Loretta Lynch, as well as an official statement by the United Nations General Assembly.
"The American people understand and share the pain the people of Paris are going through," Biden said. "As these tragic events unfold, the investigation continues, and we learn all the details of what's happened, the United States stands ready to support the French government and the people of Paris."
In a statement, Lynch echoed the words of Obama and Biden, writing, "We stand in solidarity with France, as it has stood with us so often in the past. This is a devastating attack on our shared values and we at the Department of Justice will do everything within our power to assist and work in partnership with our French law enforcement colleagues."
President of the UN General Assembly Mogens Lykketoft, speaking on behalf of the General Assembly, condemned the attacks, saying, "My heart goes out to the families of all those killed, injured and taken hostage and to France which once again is bearing the brunt of the fight against terrorism. We must all stand together to fight this outrageous brutality. It will not succeed and it has no place in the modern world."
This article was originally published at 6:00 p.m.
President Obama gave a statement Friday evening about the attacks that have left the people of Paris in shock and terror.
Obama condemned the attacks and promised to give French President François Hollande whatever help he might need in bringing those responsible to justice.
“This is an attack not just on Paris, it’s an attack not just on the people of France, but this is an attack on all of humanity and the values we share,” Obama said. "We stand together with them in the fight against terror and extremism."
Obama also said that he had not yet called Hollande, although they did speak earlier today about an upcoming G20 meeting of the world's economic giants. “I expect he’s very busy at this moment,” he said.
The situation in Paris is still fluid. Obama kept his remarks short and did not take any questions. And while it's still unknown who is behind the night's deadly shootings and bombings, Obama made it clear that if this is officially branded an act of terrorism, the United States will respond swiftly and sharply.
"We are going to do whatever it takes to work with the French people and nations around the world, to bring these terrorists to justice and to go after any terrorist networks that go after our people," Obama said.
"This is a heartbreaking situation," he continued. "Those of us in the United States know what this is like."
