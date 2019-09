Jullien's image may gain him prominence as an artist , but that's not his intention."It wasn't a piece to promote myself, sell anything or get anything. It was meant to be used freely, to encourage peace in Paris and peace in general," Jullien explained.That's one of the reasons Jullien told The Telegraph he was nonchalant about his drawing being attributed to Banksy, a popular England-based street artist. When a Banksy fan account tweeted the image with the same caption as Jullien, thousands retweeted the photo and assumed the drawing was created by Banksy."I didn't care. It's not the time to claim ownership, or a price on something. It's not a time for concerns like that," Jullien explained.Jullien's image is now an iconic representation of global solidarity with France, though he wishes that weren't the case."I wish I could say it feels great, but given the circumstances I can't. I feel completely shocked, angry, and sad."