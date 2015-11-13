Jennifer Lawrence may be an Academy Award-winning actress with an enviable crew of funny friends and admirably tough negotiation skills. She may be a bad-ass feminist with a fantastic sense of humor about herself, and the seemingly magical ability to recover seamlessly from bouts of very public klutziness. But even the inherently likable J Lawr doesn't have it all figured out in the romance department. And the Twitterverse would like to help.
"I am lonely every Saturday night," the actress told Vogue in an interview for its December issue. "Guys are so mean to me." After the story carrying her confession of dateless nights [Ed. note: Seriously?! What hope is there for the rest of us?] appeared online yesterday, a slew of guys from around the world began to woo the Hunger Games star on Twitter, inundating the fan account @JLDaily with date invites.
Unfortunately for them, Lawrence herself does not have a Twitter presence, and the Twitter account to which the lovestruck suitors sent their missives was forced to break their hearts by admitting it has no tie to the actress.
"I am lonely every Saturday night," the actress told Vogue in an interview for its December issue. "Guys are so mean to me." After the story carrying her confession of dateless nights [Ed. note: Seriously?! What hope is there for the rest of us?] appeared online yesterday, a slew of guys from around the world began to woo the Hunger Games star on Twitter, inundating the fan account @JLDaily with date invites.
Unfortunately for them, Lawrence herself does not have a Twitter presence, and the Twitter account to which the lovestruck suitors sent their missives was forced to break their hearts by admitting it has no tie to the actress.
Advertisement
So many guys are asking us out since Jennifer interview, we are sorry to inform you that we are just a fan account. pic.twitter.com/JJAIstBkcE— Jennifer Lawrence (@JLdaily) November 12, 2015
Fortunately for us, that didn't happen until after tons of dudes decided to throw themselves at Lawrence via messages to @JLDaily, ranging from the simple and somewhat sweet...
@JLdaily Hi there beautiful how can you not have a date ? SMH wanna go out my treat 😊🇦🇱👐🏻— Av (@Shqipe67) November 13, 2015
...to a less sweet, but still succinct gentleman who truly has a way with words:
If she's looking for long-term, this guy offers to "love her forever":
@JLdaily tell Jennifer she never has to have a lonely Saturday again I'll love her forever— Briggs rosewood (@brendanjaynes1) November 13, 2015
...while this London gent just wants to have some beers:
@JLdaily No body ask for a date for you ok.... come London to a normal pub to drink some beers (for me) and you choice your drinks Just try— Erbury (@N4Co) November 12, 2015
One Tristan McSuperboot, however, just doesn't want to hear it. He asked J Lawr to his high school dance years ago, and still hasn't heard back. (What, has she been busy, or something?)
@JLdaily I don't wanna hear that you are lonely Sat night. I asked you to my high school dance a few years back. Still waiting on a reply...— Tristan McSuperboot (@tristanorvis) November 12, 2015
Can't blame a guy for trying.
OPENER PHOTO: AVIER ORTEGA PONCE/DYDPPA/REX Shutterstock.
Advertisement