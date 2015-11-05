Yes, yes, we're all very excited about the final Hunger Games film. But can we pause and talk about another Jennifer Lawrence project for a second?
As previously reported, Lawrence is teaming up with new pal Amy Schumer for an upcoming comedy. Now, she's finally sharing details about what the film will entail.
The actresses will play sisters in the movie, but, according to Lawrence, DNA might be their only common bond.
“Amy, in this movie, she has it very together," the Oscar-winner told Entertainment Tonight. "It's her lifelong dream to be a flight attendant. She works at the airport... And I'm a MESS.”
She also confirmed Schumer's assessment that the film is "funny," "dirty," and "real." We'd expect nothing less.
Is it too soon to call this our favorite film of all time?
As previously reported, Lawrence is teaming up with new pal Amy Schumer for an upcoming comedy. Now, she's finally sharing details about what the film will entail.
The actresses will play sisters in the movie, but, according to Lawrence, DNA might be their only common bond.
“Amy, in this movie, she has it very together," the Oscar-winner told Entertainment Tonight. "It's her lifelong dream to be a flight attendant. She works at the airport... And I'm a MESS.”
She also confirmed Schumer's assessment that the film is "funny," "dirty," and "real." We'd expect nothing less.
Is it too soon to call this our favorite film of all time?
Advertisement