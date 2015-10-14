Here's a first-world problem if ever we've heard one. During a comedy performance on Sunday night, Amy Schumer joked that being friends with Jennifer Lawrence is awesome — except for the fact that she looks like, well, Jennifer Lawrence.
"I know you guys look at me and you’re like, 'You’re a comedian, you’re a model,'" she quipped during Funny or Die's Oddball Comedy Festival, ET Online reports. "I seriously am always like, 'Am I fucking gorgeous?' And then I became friends with Jennifer Lawrence and I was like, 'Nope!'
"I’m a monnnnster!," she belted out. "I just feel like I’m in the movie Twins, and I’m Danny DeVito when I’m with her."
Mind you, this is the same woman who once compared herself to Alfred Hitchcock in a swimsuit. Obviously, she's exaggerating for laughs because she, too, is a babe. They are both Arnold Schwarzenegger, okay? But, should they need a Danny DeVito in the mix, we're happy to apply.
