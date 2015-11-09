With one video, Jennifer Lawrence is trying to put rumors about her bad bathroom hygiene to rest. The actress, who doesn't have a Twitter or an Instagram account of her own, took to her Facebook page to get a message out to the world — and more specifically, to reporters who keep asking her one very annoying question.
"I hate talking to the Internet but I can't get asked another question about my hygiene on this press tour," Lawrence wrote. "I told MTV I didn't wash my hands after going to the bathroom because I was trying to gross out Josh and Liam and I ended up grossing out the world."
Lawrence is referencing a recent interview she did with MTV (alongside her Hunger Games costars Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth), in which she not only fit 10 marshmallows into her mouth but also said she rarely washes her hands after using the bathroom. Obviously, Lawrence was joking — but not everyone got the joke.
"Of course I wash my hands after going to the bathroom! (I can't believe I've put myself in a situation where I even have to say that.) Anyway with all the rumors I've ever heard about myself this is the one I really had to put to rest," she wrote.
From Jen!
I hate talking to the Internet but I can't get asked another question about my hygiene on this press tour. I told MTV I didn't wash my hands after going to the bathroom because I was trying to gross out Josh and Liam and I ended up grossing out the world. Of course I wash my hands after going to the bathroom! (I can't believe I've put myself in a situation where I even have to say that.) Anyway with all the rumors I've ever heard about myself this is the one I really had to put to rest. -JenPosted by Jennifer Lawrence on Monday, November 9, 2015
While making this big announcement, Lawrence also posted a short clip that has her in the bathroom trying to figure out what's going on with her "weird toilet." Turns out it's not a toilet she's trying to flush, but a bidet (which is used to um, clean yourself after you use the bathroom). But J Lawr just rolls with the punches, joking, "It's not a toilet? Then I don't have to wash my hands," before walking out.
Clearly, this video was all in good fun, but Lawrence has probably set herself up for even more questions about her bathroom habits. Let's just hope this means there will be another powder-room video response coming soon.
