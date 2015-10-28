Still don’t have a costume? It’s time to consult the stars! They know just what Halloween weekend has in store for you, and who better to decode the planetary intentions of the spookiest time of the year than Mystic Medusa? We asked the famed astrologer to get us prepped for any ghouls or goblins that might make an appearance, and she’s laid out the plans for an all-treats, zero-tricks weekend.
Forget haunting predictions — click ahead on how to harness the season’s magic in love, life, and career (plus what to dress up as while you’re doing it).
Forget haunting predictions — click ahead on how to harness the season’s magic in love, life, and career (plus what to dress up as while you’re doing it).