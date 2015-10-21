We've been keeping the pulse on pin culture for months now, watching the fun, little accessories transform from childhood collectables to full-on fashion items. And currently, the pin trend is officially catching on in the world of high-end handbags. Get excited, because fashion crowd favorite Proenza Schouler is debuting a new line of perforated bags to be personalized with — you guessed it — enamel pins.
From Anya Hindmarch's playful leather stickers to Coach's pin-covered jacket, we're evidently amidst a wave of embellished, customizable apparel and accessories. And the Proenza Schouler designers, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, told us the initiative partly came about after seeing so many of their brand's followers customizing their handbags. "We like seeing different ways of wearing our bags, and we’ve seen so many people recently customizing them with charms and patches," they said. "We wanted something that you could change up, so the pins are removable."
As for the aesthetic inspiration?
"We were looking at some art by John Chamberlain, so we wanted to work with metal and enamel," the designers explained. "And, we wanted them to be a little more graphic, more angular."
The new drop of perforated goods, called PS Pins, will include a fresh twist on the brand's classic PS1 shape (ranging from $1,425-$1,885), as well as lunch bag clutches ($840-$990), a zip pouch ($375), and on-trend bucket bags ($1,275-$1,525) for our everyday pleasure. "The perforated bags have a new attitude, which is great," they continued. "Especially the PS1 — it has a more rigid structure than the original version, which is softer. There is no lining on the inside, so the leather is cut raw, with painted edges, and bound [on] the inside." Talk about the bag of our dreams.
From Anya Hindmarch's playful leather stickers to Coach's pin-covered jacket, we're evidently amidst a wave of embellished, customizable apparel and accessories. And the Proenza Schouler designers, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, told us the initiative partly came about after seeing so many of their brand's followers customizing their handbags. "We like seeing different ways of wearing our bags, and we’ve seen so many people recently customizing them with charms and patches," they said. "We wanted something that you could change up, so the pins are removable."
As for the aesthetic inspiration?
"We were looking at some art by John Chamberlain, so we wanted to work with metal and enamel," the designers explained. "And, we wanted them to be a little more graphic, more angular."
The new drop of perforated goods, called PS Pins, will include a fresh twist on the brand's classic PS1 shape (ranging from $1,425-$1,885), as well as lunch bag clutches ($840-$990), a zip pouch ($375), and on-trend bucket bags ($1,275-$1,525) for our everyday pleasure. "The perforated bags have a new attitude, which is great," they continued. "Especially the PS1 — it has a more rigid structure than the original version, which is softer. There is no lining on the inside, so the leather is cut raw, with painted edges, and bound [on] the inside." Talk about the bag of our dreams.
The best part, though? You don't have to wait long to get your hands on one. The bags hit Proenza Schouler's website today, October 21st, and will also be available at the brand's brick-and-mortar stores soon. In other words: It's time to crack open your piggy bank and run, don't walk, to score one for yourself. We're guessing these babies won't last long — and will be flooding your Instagram feed in no time at all. If you need more convincing, check out the exclusive teaser below to get a better idea of the project — and to plot which pins you'll want to make your own.
Advertisement