We got to talking about a drawing of pubic hair that suggests women have the most power. Friedlander said it’s both a commentary on how we as a country tend to be afraid of hair as well as an analysis of how we view power itself. “I think in general, people might look at this one and think the world actually works the opposite way, [that] women don’t have any power,” he told me. “I think in many ways, in relationships and certain areas, without even knowing it, women might really have all the power.”



At least, that how he feels sometimes. His particular brand of feminism extends from the dating world to bringing people into the world. He offered, as an example, the way people tell him to ask out a woman. “Why? Why should I ask out a girl who I like? If she’s not making some kind of signals or moves to let me know she’s interested, that means she’s not fucking interested.”



And then there's procreation. “I wish I could be a woman and know what it feels like to create life. I would love to experience that. Have someone growing inside you? I can’t imagine what that would be like. I’ve had kidney stones seven times, so I’ve given birth to a few rocks.” He wasn't equating the two, he assured me. He’s just forever in awe. It's the kind of statement that probably hasn't been uttered since the '70s, but we'll take it.



He has another drawing of two scalene triangles. One is a natural scalene triangle. The other, which is more symmetric, is a “scalene triangle after corrective surgery at the Isosceles Beautification Institute.” This, Friedlander said, is a comment on body image. “You don’t have to get plastic surgery to like yourself or for other people to like you. You’re fine the way you are.”



I asked Friedlander if there were any women’s issues in particular right now that are bugging him. “The whole Planned Parenthood attack is big right now,” he said. “Certainly, in show business, if you look at directors in Hollywood, it’s still way fewer women than it should be.” He encourages putting up a fight about it. “To get any kind of change going, people have to realize that it’s never given to you. You always have to fight for it. There were never law changes for equality that politicians just offered up. Never, never. It’s always a struggle with protests and blood and tears. That’s just the way the world works, unfortunately.”



It’s not lost on Friedlander that he says all these things from the privileged standing of a white male. But, he doesn’t think it should matter all that much. “That is definitely on my mind. Like, ‘Who is he to talk about our stuff?’” he said. “I respect everyone’s opinion, whether I agree with them or not. Things are never going to get better unless everybody is helping out everybody. If the people in power aren’t doing anything, it’s just going to be a lot fucking harder. I want diversity.”

