On a Monday night in October, Judah Friedlander and I witnessed history. We were meeting at New York’s Comedy Cellar to talk about his new book, If the Raindrops United , when Tracy Morgan showed up unannounced to do his first stand-up set since his near-fatal accident 16 months ago. After Morgan’s brief but powerful show, he and Friedlander hugged, rejoicing in the former SNL star's return to live performance. “You picked a good night to come,” Friedlander told me.But really, any night Friedlander is at the Cellar is a good night to come. He’s been performing there for more than 20 years. He knows the wait staff at the upstairs restaurant, Olive Tree Cafe, by name. He doesn’t need to look at the menu to order. The Cellar is his playground.Friedlander, 46, is recognizable from years of stand-up, his supporting parts in more than 20 movies, and perhaps most notably, his role as a schlubby staff writer who constantly exasperates Tina Fey on 30 Rock. His signature trucker hat and T-shirt reading “World Champion” are his trademark uniform. For those who are less familiar with his work or don't follow his Twitter account , it might come as a surprise to learn that underneath his slacker duds is a comedian with a strong activist bent. His sets regularly touch on hard-hitting topics like gun control and racism in America.“Sometimes I think when you’re doing something that’s funny but it’s about serious topics, people don’t realize that what you’re doing is also serious,” he told me over dinner. It's true that even the most profound discussion of, say, the wage gap in America can get diluted in the laughs Friedlander elicits. But he's committed to speaking up: “Most progress doesn’t happen if you don’t fucking talk about it."Or, in this case, draw about it.If the Raindrops United, which goes on sale October 20, is a book of satirical drawings that comment on the everyday inequality and absurdity we witness in our country, tackling everything from gentrification to the dynamics of power between the sexes. Though it's a collection of illustrations, it captures the clever way that Friedlander has successfully addressed these topics in his stand-up — visual jokes that make you think. (It's a touch more serious than his first book, a satirical guide to martial arts .)The title of the new volume comes from Friedlander's rather utopian idea that just because something is small doesn't mean it can't also have an impact. “If people came together, they could have a lot of fucking power, more than they realize,” he said. “A lot of people feel powerless, and as an individual, a lot of people are powerless. But, if people unite, accept each other, come together, and work for a common cause, nothing can stop them,” he said. This idea is cleverly illustrated on the cover, which features a Godzilla-sized raindrop falling on Manhattan. It’s right below these words from his former boss, Tina Fey: "Judah has drawn a weird and funny book in the grand '70s tradition of B. Kliban! I think this book will probably fix the world."Raindrops offers a clear sense of what's important to Friedlander. After spending time with him, I realized it's the smaller details that reveal the most. Take, for example, the small bottle of hand sanitizer he keeps in the side pocket of his jeans. “Oh yeah,” he said, chuckling, when I asked him about it. “I forgot that was in there. I can be kind of a germaphobe.”He also keeps small notes in his front pants pockets, folded up haphazardly. When he pulled them out to show me how "unorganized" he is, it was like looking at the innards of a distracted middle schooler’s backpack. They were mainly set lists, notes jotted down but not yet fleshed out. “See, this one fell apart,” he said, pointing to one segment of paper with a few words scrawled on it. “I’m already worried that I lost the other half of this.” (Turns out he didn’t.) “I definitely have OCD paranoia problems. That can inhibit you from doing stuff sometimes. I have trust issues with people as well.“It’s extremely stressful," he continued. "Imagine if you thought every time you tie your shoe, you fear that not only you’re going to get cancer, but your actions are giving you cancer. That’s a lot of stress and shame combined. That’s the kind of OCD I’ve had for years."That anxiety informs If the Raindrops United. Friedlander always enjoyed doodling as a kid, but he got more serious about it when touring as a comedian started to wear him down. “Instead of just sitting there and working on my act, because I needed a break, I just started drawing,” he said. A couple of years ago, when he had to turn down work because of debilitating vocal pain, he got nervous he’d have to stop performing altogether. “So I said, ‘Fuck it. I’m gonna start drawing cartoons. I gotta do something.’” After a while, he realized he had about 50 drawings and thought he could put them together in a single volume. His vocal problems subsided, but the drawings remained, and a book was born.