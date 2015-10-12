Oh you like fashion? You like playing around with clothes? You like using your dresses and jewelry and accessories to tell a story? Then you probably like Halloween, too. And why shouldn't you? After all, dressing up to look like a more polished and professional version of yourself and dressing up to look like a more Daenerys-Mother-of-Dragons version of yourself arguably excite the same part of your brain.
So in honor of fashion girls' favorite day of the year (besides whatever day the Chanel show falls on during Paris Fashion Week), we're highlighting four costumes you can re-create from the clothes you already have in your closet mixed with a few Halloween superstore doodads and a couple new things you now have an excuse to buy.
Shot at The Gramercy Park Hotel.
