Fashion month, in all its weeks-long, globe-hopping glory, is always sure to offer up something for everyone, purely due to the crazy volume of shows that happen over one action-packed month. In New York, the trends sent down the runways were so wearable, in fact, we were kind of upset that we have to wait so long to buy them all. In Milan and London, things got a lot more over-the-top, but definitely in a good way — we're talking garbage-bag-inspired and craft-store chic looks that had us rethinking what we could get away with in the real world.
And more recently, as fashion month had its final hurrah in Paris, the trends represented a happy medium between, "I would totally wear that," and, "Wait, would I wear that?" From super-short skirts to borderline-weird silhouettes and Canadian tuxedos, Paris wants to get us out of our comfort zones.
Click on for our favorite envelope-pushing trends you might be daring enough to try come spring.
