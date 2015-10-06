Any dreams we may have had for fall dressing pretty much went right out the window when Stella McCartney showed a spring collection that immediately left us wishing we were still basking in the sun. The British designer gets women — they're her main source of inspiration, after all. She knows what they like, what makes them feel — and look — their best, and how to make pieces that scream femininity without being overtly girly.
For spring 2016, McCartney wasn't afraid to play with color or pattern. And though some of the deconstructed suits (most featuring some variety of long vest and loose trousers), felt most inherently like what we've come to expect from the designer, it was the bold-yet-laid-back lightly-knitted polo shirts, checked picnic blanket prints in bright hues, and loose flowing dresses (with a particularly standout strapless number) that made a serious splash.
We're all about pieces that look good while remaining super-comfortable, and McCartney's high-fashion remix of athleisure (which is easily more sexy than sporty) is the cool new version of our beloved early-aughts Abercrombie polo that we've been waiting for. Come next spring (which, fingers crossed, will be here sooner than we think!), the polo could just replace the classic tee. They certainly will if McCartney has anything to say about it.
