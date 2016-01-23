This article was originally published on January 26, 2015.
Jonas is upon us, causing most of the East Coast to cozy down in bed with Netflix and hot chocolate for the weekend.
While we've yet to see anything approaching the promised Worst Snowstorm In History, we have been dealing with some totally extreme weather conditions here in New York City, with travel conditions so bad that the NYPD is threatening to arrest anyone who tries to get on the road during the storm.
And now, yet another winter storm is sweeping through NYC. The city has been warned to expect blizzard conditions all of Saturday, lasting until 7 a.m. Sunday morning, with a foot of snow expected to fall in the city over the weekend. That includes dangerous winds, so really: stay inside!
But before you start feeling too sorry for yourself, we suggest you take a look at the five most ridiculous blizzards to ever hit the city. This storm might be tiny in comparison, but we hope you're taking all the precautions necessary to stay warm and safe. And, whatever you do, please avoid "snow madness" at all costs.
