There are two very different types of cold weather . The first is the type where you're forced to dress practically, but you can still get away with showing a bare ankle or be decently comfortable in a V-neck sweater, sans scarf. Those are those brisk-but-sunny days when you can embrace the chill and still look cute in the process. But later in the season, we experience a type of cold that doesn't screw around. Every inch of skin needs to be covered to protect ourselves from that subzero windchill and it hardly matters what's under your puffer , because no one is going to see it.