1. World News: After four years, Ecuador will allow Julian Assange to be questioned by Swedish officials over rape allegations.
Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, will be questioned in London's Ecuadorian Embassy. The date of the questioning has yet to be released. (The New York Times)
2. Truthbombs: Patti Davis, daughter of former President Ronald Reagan, has spoken out against Donald Trump's controversial "Second Amendment" comment.
Davis explained in a Facebook post, "I am the daughter of a man who was shot by someone who got his inspiration from a movie, someone who believed if he killed the president, the actress from that movie would notice him" (Read More)
3. In-The-Know: The U.S. birthrate is the lowest it's been in over 100 years, thanks, in part, to decreasing teen pregnancies.
Though multiple factors have contributed to the overall decline, the teen birthrate has declined by 42% since 2007. (Read More)
4. Must-See: Simone Biles has won the gold medal in the women's all-around individual competition at the Rio Games.
This is Biles's second gold medal at the Olympics, following a team win with the Final Five the day before. Biles' fellow Final Five teammate, Aly Raisman, won the silver medal, while Russia's Aliya Mustafina took the bronze. (Read More)
5. ICYMI: Arianna Huffington is leaving the Huffington Post.
Huffington has been with the online publication for more than 10 years. She'll be launching a wellness startup, Thrive Global. (Read More)
6. Just Wrong: Olympic swimmer Sun Yang, who earned a gold medal in the 200-meter freestyle race, is being bullied online for his teeth.
While cyberbullies have focused on his teeth rather than his athletic accomplishment, one Twitter user pointed out that it’s wrong to assume dental care is easily accessible to everyone around the world. (Read More)
7. Style Stalking: Kendall Jenner will be appearing on Vogue's September issue. It will be her first U.S. Vogue cover.
Jenner has appeared on the cover of several international editions of Vogue, including the magazine's French and Japanese editions. The issue will be on newsstands on August 23. (Read More)
8. Icebreaker: Michael Phelps has broken a 2,168-year-old Olympic record.
When he powered past fellow American Ryan Lochte and the rest of the field in the 200-meter medley, Phelps broke a record that previously stood since 152 B.C. The previous record holder was Leonidas, who competed in four different Olympics and won his medals in track. (Read More)
