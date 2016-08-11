Why Arianna Huffington Is Leaving The Huffington Post

Arianna Huffington is leaving The Huffington Post after more than a decade at the helm of her namesake publication.
But the media mogul and sleep evangelist isn't slowing down — she's focusing her efforts on the launch of a new start-up related to health and well-being.
The company, Thrive Global, will aim to "change the way we work and live by ending the collective delusion that burnout is a necessary price for success," according to a press release.
"By reducing stress and exhaustion, we can improve people's health and increase productivity for both companies and individuals around the world," the statement reads.
Huffington has made work-life balance a personal — and professional — passion. Her book, The Sleep Revolution, preaches the importance of getting enough shut-eye. In an April interview with Refinery29 global editor-in-chief Christene Barberich, Huffington said she was inspired to take on the cause after seeing "how burnout had become absolutely normal."
“That’s why I dedicated this new book on sleep to all the people who are sick and tired of being sick and tired,” she said.
Some critics have pounced on Huffington's new focus, arguing that The Huffington Post's model and operations contradict her own mission. Multiple reports have described a grueling work environment for hundreds of employees, and the site has come under scrutiny for its policies of not paying legions of bloggers.
Thrive Global, described in a release as a "corporate and consumer well-being and productivity platform," will launch after the November election.
But the media mogul and sleep evangelist isn't slowing down — she's focusing her efforts on the launch of a new start-up related to health and well-being.
The company, Thrive Global, will aim to "change the way we work and live by ending the collective delusion that burnout is a necessary price for success," according to a press release.
"By reducing stress and exhaustion, we can improve people's health and increase productivity for both companies and individuals around the world," the statement reads.
Huffington has made work-life balance a personal — and professional — passion. Her book, The Sleep Revolution, preaches the importance of getting enough shut-eye. In an April interview with Refinery29 global editor-in-chief Christene Barberich, Huffington said she was inspired to take on the cause after seeing "how burnout had become absolutely normal."
“That’s why I dedicated this new book on sleep to all the people who are sick and tired of being sick and tired,” she said.
Some critics have pounced on Huffington's new focus, arguing that The Huffington Post's model and operations contradict her own mission. Multiple reports have described a grueling work environment for hundreds of employees, and the site has come under scrutiny for its policies of not paying legions of bloggers.
Thrive Global, described in a release as a "corporate and consumer well-being and productivity platform," will launch after the November election.
Advertisement