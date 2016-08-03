1. Here At Home: A 23-year-old Black woman named Korryn Gaines was fatally shot in Maryland after a standoff with police.
No one answered the door, despite the officers hearing people inside the house, according to NBC News. After 10 minutes, the officers obtained a key to the apartment from the landlord and allegedly found Gaines sitting on the floor pointing a long gun. (Read More)
2. On The Trail: President Obama said that Donald Trump is "unfit to serve as president" in a news conference.
"The notion that he would attack a Gold Star family that made such extraordinary sacrifices on behalf of our country, the fact that he doesn't appear to have basic knowledge of critical issues in Europe, the Middle East, in Asia, means that he's woefully unprepared to do this job," Obama said. (Read More)
3. Major News: For the first time ever, the CDC advised against traveling to an area in the U.S. due to a disease — specifically, the Zika virus.
This week we've seen confirmation that local mosquitoes are likely responsible for 14 cases of Zika infection in two Florida counties. Now, the CDC has issued a warning that is the first of its kind. The agency recommends that pregnant women avoid unnecessary travel to a neighborhood in Miami. (Read More)
4. Lawyer Up: Kesha dropped her California lawsuit against Dr. Luke, but will continue to pursue legal action in New York.
"Kesha has dismissed her California action without prejudice while she pursues her appeal and other legal claims in the New York courts," Kesha's attorney, Daniel Petrocelli, wrote in a statement to Rolling Stone. (Read More)
5. Talking Points: Apple will eliminate its pistol emoji and replace it with a water gun.
Apple made the change following a push from the advocacy group New Yorkers Against Gun Violence. The group asked Apple, in an open letter, to "remove the gun emoji from all your products as a symbolic gesture to limit gun accessibility." (Read More)
6. Real Talk: There's little evidence that flossing actually works to prevent cavities and gum disease, says a new report.
The AP asked the federal government for the research supporting flossing, even going so far as to submit written requests under the Freedom of Information Act. Then, when the government released the latest Dietary Guidelines for Americans this year, the recommendation to floss was suspiciously absent. (Read More)
7. Tech Talk: Instagram unveiled Instagram Stories, a slideshow of videos and photos you share throughout the day...like a Snapchat story.
Like with Snapchat, you can draw on these photos and add text — the only thing that's missing are Snapchat's beloved geo filters. Other peoples' stories will show up in a bar along the top of your feed, or you can click on someone's profile photo to see their story. (Read More)
8. Red Carpet: Suicide Squad reviews are in and they're not great.The hotly anticipated Suicide Squad has been hyped as summer's biggest movie but critics are being unkind to the DC comics movie, with The Daily Beast calling it a "deranged hot mess" and Vanity Fair adding that it "isn't even the good kind of bad." (Read More)
