CDC Releases Unprecedented Zika Warning For Pregnant Women In Florida

This week we've seen confirmation that local mosquitoes are likely responsible for 14 cases of Zika infection in two Florida counties. Now, the CDC has issued a warning that is the first of its kind. The agency recommends that pregnant women avoid unnecessary travel to a neighborhood in Miami.
For pregnant women who live in the area or travel there frequently, the CDC recommends testing for Zika in the first and second trimester. Additionally, the agency advises these women to use condoms or other barriers during sex to prevent transmission of the virus. It also recommends using an EPA-registered insect repellant to prevent bites in the first place.
This is the first time the CDC has warned against traveling to an area in the U.S. due to the risk for catching an infectious disease. However, it's worth remembering that the vast majority of us are not in any serious danger. A large-scale outbreak is still very unlikely.
For pregnant women who live in the area or travel there frequently, the CDC recommends testing for Zika in the first and second trimester. Additionally, the agency advises these women to use condoms or other barriers during sex to prevent transmission of the virus. It also recommends using an EPA-registered insect repellant to prevent bites in the first place.
This is the first time the CDC has warned against traveling to an area in the U.S. due to the risk for catching an infectious disease. However, it's worth remembering that the vast majority of us are not in any serious danger. A large-scale outbreak is still very unlikely.
Advertisement