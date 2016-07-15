1. Major News: 80 people were killed when a man driving a truck attacked a Bastille Day celebration in Nice, France.
The driver reportedly shot pedestrians as he drove more than a mile through crowds that had gathered to watch fireworks on the national holiday. "France is badly hit by this tragedy. We are horrified," French President François Hollande said. "But France is strong, and France will always be stronger I assure you." Hollande said the attack was "of a terrorist character" and promised to boost French security forces at home and military forces in the Middle East. (Read More)
2. On The Trail: Donald Trump's campaign is postponing the announcement of his VP selection.The presumptive GOP nominee was set to officially announce his selection this morning in New York City but postponed it due to the attack in France. The New York Times reported that Trump's campaign "signaled" to officials that Indiana Gov. Mike Pence will be his pick. (Read More)
3. Here At Home: Congress passed the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act (CARA) to address the current opioid crisis.CARA passed 92-2 and received overwhelming bipartisan support. The bill will expand access to medication-assisted treatment and the overdose-reversal drug naloxone. However, it doesn't provide federal funding to do so. The bill will now go to President Obama for his signature. (Read More)
4. Try Again: The CrossFit Games announced that this year's winners will be awarded a Glock gun.In previous years, CrossFit Games winners won cash prizes. This year, however, the Games announced that each winner will receive a Glock pistol. A petition has started, asking CrossFit to cancel the gun prizes. (Read More)
5. World News: The British royal family's first-ever Facebook Live featured Prince Harry getting tested for HIV to combat stigma.In an effort to decrease stigma around the virus and increase awareness, Prince Harry went on Facebook Live to get tested. "Prince Harry believes his generation needs to take leadership in the fight against HIV or risk losing the gains of those who've come before," Kensington Palace tweeted. (Read More)
6. Tech Talk: Surprise! Unicode is adding 11 new professions to its emoji, plus male and female versions of 33 existing options.The new professions include health workers, doctors, farmers, coders, businesswomen, rock stars, scientists, students, teachers welders, and mechanics. The symbols will roll out on Android devices first. (Read More)
7. Just Wrong: Forever21 pulled a series of inappropriate boys' T-shirts.The shirts in question read "Chicks Are All Over Me" and "Sorry Ladies I Only Date Models." Other shirts read "Hola Ladies" and "Ladies Man." (Read More)
8. Noms: Ina Garten announced that she is back to filming Barefoot Contessa after a brief hiatus.In a move that pleases food fans everywhere, Ina Garten posted an Instagram showing her back to filming, meaning new Barefoot Contessa episodes could be coming soon. Delish reported that Garten had been on a break from filming since her latest season concluded in February in order to work on the completion of her cookbook (Cooking for Jeffrey). (Read More)
