1. On The Trail: Bernie Sanders will campaign with Hillary Clinton today.The campaign has said Clinton and Sanders will "discuss their commitment to building an America that is stronger together and an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top." (Read More)
2. Just Wrong: Female doctors are still often earning less than their male counterparts.A recent report that looked at the salaries of doctors working at public medical schools found female doctors earned an average of $20,000 less than male doctors within the same specialty and with comparable seniority. (New York Times)
Advertisement
3. In-The-Know: Starbucks employees in the U.S. can expect a raise this October.CEO Howard Schultz wrote in a statement on Starbucks’ website that the raises will range from 5 to 15%, depending on location. Additionally, Starbucks will double stock rewards for employees currently offered through its Bean Stock program. (Read More)
4. World News: Theresa May will be the U.K.'s second female prime minister.In a short statement, outgoing Prime Minister David Cameron announced that he will resign on Wednesday, according to the BBC. May will then take over as prime minister. (Read More)
5. Must See: Disney will be introducing its first Latina princess in an animated series later this month.Elena of Avalor will premiere on the Disney Channel on July 22. (The Cut)
6. Tech Talk: Today is Amazon Prime Day, Amazon's 24-hour sale for Prime members.Those with Prime membership will be able to take advantage of "lightning sales," discounts that could disappear in just 10 minutes. (Read More)
7. Noms: Oreo has launched a new chocolate chip flavor.The outer cookie layers feature a vanilla base, swirled and speckled with chocolate. The creme filling is also chocolate-chip-cookie-flavored. (Read More)
8. Here At Home: A search warrant says cops saw Alton Sterling reach for a gun.
According to an affidavit filed by a Baton Rouge detective for a search warrant, officers apparently observed Alton Sterling reaching for the gun in his front pocket before shooting and killing him. Though the report's details are spare, it provides the first police account of their motivation for shooting and killing Sterling. (Read More)
Advertisement