Bernie Sanders Endorses Hillary Clinton For President

Update: Bernie Sanders officially endorsed Hillary Clinton for president on Tuesday at a rally with the presumptive Democratic candidate in Portsmouth, NH.
Speaking with Clinton by his side at the podium, Sanders congratulated his campaign for their successes, but acknowledged that he had not won the amount of delegates necessary to win the nomination. “Secretary Clinton has won the Democratic nominating process,” he said to cheers from the audience. “I intend to do everything I can to make certain that she will be the next president of the United States.”
“I have come here to make it as clear as possible why I am endorsing Hillary Clinton, and why she must become our next president," he said.
“This campaign is about the needs of the American people and addressing the very serious crises that we face," he continued. "And there is no doubt in my mind that, as we head into November, Hillary Clinton is far and away the best candidate to do that.”
This story was originally published on July 11, 2016.
Bernie Sanders will join presumptive Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton at an event in New Hampshire Tuesday, Clinton's campaign confirmed.
The two will "discuss their commitment to building an America that is stronger together and an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top," according to the Clinton campaign's press release.
It is widely expected that the Vermont senator will endorse the former secretary of state.
The move comes after the Democratic Party finalized its draft platform, one that Sanders called "the most progressive platform in the history of the Democratic Party." Sanders, an independent senator who identifies as a Democratic Socialist, had been vocal about not suspending his campaign in an effort to pressure Democrats to the left. This year's platform will officially push for a $15 hourly wage, decriminalization of marijuana, carbon taxing, and further bank regulation, among other things.
After a long campaign for the nomination, the ice may finally be thawing between the two rivals for the Democratic nomination.
Clinton's recent proposal to eliminate in-state tuition for public universities for families making less than $125,000 was praised by Sanders as a "very bold initiative." Her campaign has also absorbed other elements of Sanders' platform, including a "public option" for the Affordable Care Act and a tougher stance on big banks.
Clinton's formal nomination as the party's candidate is expected to come at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia later this month.
