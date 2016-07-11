Oreo Just Launched Its Most Meta Flavor To Date

If you thought cookies and cream Oreos were meta, think again. The company just released its latest limited-edition flavor, straight from the seemingly endless vault of new twists on the classic.
And this time, the humble Oreo has been morphed into a chocolate chip cookie. The outer cookie layers feature a vanilla base, swirled and speckled with chocolate. The creme filling is also chocolate chip cookie-flavored.
We got a chance to try the new treat, and there's a whole lot of chocolate chip cookie flavor going on. It's kind of like eating cookie dough with the texture of an Oreo, which is fine by us.
Apparently, the cookies are supposed to make us feel like we're kids again, staring at a fresh-baked batch, when we don't have time to make chocolate chip cookies from scratch. Plus, these are extra dunkable — and available in-stores right now.
Update: L.A. Oreo fans will get a special chance to try the new flavor for free straight from the Oreo Wonder Vault itself. It has been set up today only, July 11, at 1555 W. Sunset Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. PDT. In case you're not in California, live vicariously through the clip from Oreo about a flavor journey back home for freshly baked chocolate chip cookies.
And this time, the humble Oreo has been morphed into a chocolate chip cookie. The outer cookie layers feature a vanilla base, swirled and speckled with chocolate. The creme filling is also chocolate chip cookie-flavored.
We got a chance to try the new treat, and there's a whole lot of chocolate chip cookie flavor going on. It's kind of like eating cookie dough with the texture of an Oreo, which is fine by us.
Apparently, the cookies are supposed to make us feel like we're kids again, staring at a fresh-baked batch, when we don't have time to make chocolate chip cookies from scratch. Plus, these are extra dunkable — and available in-stores right now.
Update: L.A. Oreo fans will get a special chance to try the new flavor for free straight from the Oreo Wonder Vault itself. It has been set up today only, July 11, at 1555 W. Sunset Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. PDT. In case you're not in California, live vicariously through the clip from Oreo about a flavor journey back home for freshly baked chocolate chip cookies.
Advertisement