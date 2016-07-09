10 Things I've Bought Because Of Instagram

I'm just going to go out there and say it: I prefer shopping on Instagram to shopping in-store or online. Hear me out. On the social media app, there's no million tabs or pages to scroll through; it allows me to see the pieces styled in a real way, on a real person (not a fit model), and I can often click through directly to the item I like through the brand's page, rather than aimlessly searching the web and not really falling in love with anything.
Whether it's a blogger who styled a piece in a way that's so cool it makes me want to try it for myself, or an under-the-radar brand I discover while lost in a late-night Instagram black hole, I'm finding myself shopping more thanks to this social platform. And even though my wallet might hate me for it, I don't see myself going back to my typical online browsing ways anytime soon. To see the items I've scooped up recently, click ahead — once you've feasted your eyes on these 10 pieces, your current shopping strategy might just become a thing of the past, too.
Whether it's a blogger who styled a piece in a way that's so cool it makes me want to try it for myself, or an under-the-radar brand I discover while lost in a late-night Instagram black hole, I'm finding myself shopping more thanks to this social platform. And even though my wallet might hate me for it, I don't see myself going back to my typical online browsing ways anytime soon. To see the items I've scooped up recently, click ahead — once you've feasted your eyes on these 10 pieces, your current shopping strategy might just become a thing of the past, too.